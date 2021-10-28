Firecrackers to burst at low sound levels this Diwali in Pune

Pune: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken steps to allow sale of firecrackers with low sound levels as compared to previous years for Diwali.

This year, the variety is limited to 15 types and the sound firecrackers, especially “sutli” (string wrapped cracker) and joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) seem to have lost their effect

According to MPCB, some crackers will burst at even below the stipulated sound levels, with maximum allowable decibel of 125dB for impulse sound pressure single firecrackers and peak allowable decibel at 145dB.

On October 20, MPCB conducted its annual firecracker testing programme at an open ground in Tingarenagar, Vishrantwadi where 15 types of firecrackers were tested.

Firecracker companies like Anil fireworks, Sivakasi Anil Fireworks, Rekha fireworks, Mahalaxmi industries, Anil Moto Sivakasi, Shree Subhalaxmi fireworks and Ramanna fireworks were on trial.

“We tested regular ‘sutli’ crackers with names like Saddam Bomb Green, Jocker Bomb and Maga Bomb which are usually the loudest single firecrackers but this year on the sound pressure level, they recorded between 100.3dB to 99.7dB. There is no noise level limit written on firecracker which is a must,” said Pratap Jagtap, sub regional officer, MPCB.

Popular crackers like “Chorsa Garland or the whistling rocket”, “Flowerpot”, “Rocket Bomb” or “7 Shots” too fell short in the noise level test and recorded at 113.6dB, 81.9dB, 64dB, 78dB and 97.8dB respectively.

“The idea of holding such firecracker testing is also to create public awareness and upload the data on the website to facilitate customers who buy firecrackers,” said Jagtap. He said that this year as in 2019, there are no green firecrackers on sale or for testing. “Perhaps, they might be on sale on the day of Diwali,” he said.

