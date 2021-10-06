First Pune Metro coach arrives from Italy in Mumbai

The first metro coach for Pune Metro arrived from Italy to Mumbai by sea on Wednesday. After clearing customs formalities, the metro coach will arrive in Pune.

Pune Metro has given an order for 34 metro trains which have three coaches each and a total of 102 coaches.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has given the order to Titagarh Firema, which is the wholly-owned Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons Limited, and will provide 102 aluminium-bodied coaches to Pune Metro.

Currently, Pune Metro is using Nagpur Metro’s train for trails.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The company will manufacture 25 per cent of coaches at their plant in Italy and 75 per cent will be produced and commissioned at the Maha-Metro coach manufacturing plant in Kolkata.”

“Aluminium body coaches being lighter, are more energy-efficient and have better aesthetics. Manufacturing of aluminium body coaches will be a game-changer in the Indian metros,” said Dixit.

According to Maha-Metro press release, “Initially trains in Pune Metro will consist of three coaches which will be subsequently converted into six coaches as per traffic requirement. These coaches would be fully air-conditioned and have a digital route and station display. The coaches will have 100 per cent CCTV coverage.”

Each metro train has 970 passengers capacity and each metro coach can accommodate 320 commuters. Each coach has space to park a wheelchair facility which would be used by disabled people.

Features of coaches

- Aluminium body

- CCTV coverage

- Emergency/panic button

- Passengers able to communicate with driver/operator

- Physically challenged passengers can travel seamlessly with space earmarked for wheelchairs

- Mobile and laptop charging facility

- Coaches will be ergonomically and aerodynamically designed with the coach exterior reflecting the history and culture of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

- Coaches will be fit for a maximum speed of 95kmph

- Coaches can accommodate 970 passengers

- Lighter and energy-efficient with better aesthetics