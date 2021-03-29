Five dogs poisoned to death in Erandwane

An FIR under prevention of cruelty of animals’ act was filed against two unknown persons who poisoned five dogs in Erandwane on Saturday.

The blur CCTV footage confirmed that the dogs in MIT college back side area died after eating poisonous food which was given by two unidentified persons who came on a bike and left the food in the area.

“After the complaints of Shilpa Gokhale and animal adoption and rescue team, we have filed an FIR and now further investigation is going on,” said Rahul Yadav, assistant police inspector, Erandwane police station.

Shilpa Gokhale, a dog feeder acted after she came to know about the incident.

“At first I thought only one dog has died but while inquiring about the dog in the locality we found a total of five dogs dead,” said Gokhale who informed the police and animal adoption and rescue team.

“When we visited the spot, stink of chemicals was coming from the food. We could not get the vehicle number in the CCTV footage,” said Sumit Tarte, animal rights activist, animal adoption and rescue team.