Five girls go missing from shelter home in Pune

Five minor girls have gone missing from Matoshree Ravma girl’s shelter home in Ganganagar locality of Hadapsar. A search is on to locate the missing girls, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place between 11.30 pm of August 29 and 6.30 am of August 30. Shelter administration registered a complaint at Hadapsar police station on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning while taking attendance of girls at the shelter home. The missing girls hail from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jalgaon, Buldhana and Thane, said police.

Sushil Damare, sub-inspector, said, “The girls, aged between 16 and 17 years, were moved to the shelter home after they were handed over by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The shelter administration had identified their parents and was making arrangements to hand over the minors to them but the latter went missing.”

Yamini Adbe, a child rights activist, said, “It is a serious issue and the responsibility lies with the shelter home. The case needs investigation.”

Damare said a case has been filed under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).