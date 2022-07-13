Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
PUNE: The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him.
Later, the hotel’s owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri. The accused were identified as Yogesh Sarjerao Par (28) resident of Ahmednagar; Ravindra Sakhahari Kanade (41), Rupesh Ashok Wadekar (38), Omkar Jalindar Bendre (32) and Nitin Ashok Wadekar (32) of Sadar.
According to the complaint, the five accused had a heated argument with another customer and refused to pay food bill before abducting the hotel staffer.
Police sub-inspector Ankush Karche said, “We arrested the accused after tracking their movement with the help of CCTV camera footage from Jejuri on Tuesday evening. We also rescued the hotel staffer. Three accused have criminal history and one of them was arrested in a murder case in Rahuri and released on parole.
A case under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 146 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against the accused.
Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune
The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men's wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police, The police had initially registered case of accidental death.
S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him. Additional superintendent of police, Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.
Punjab VB arrests former minister Gilzian’s nephew in corruption case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Gilzian remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime.
Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against Qureshi for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence. A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally. Qureshi's meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
HC allows Pune woman to relocate to Poland with minor daughter
High court judge Bharati Dangre has quashed and set aside a Pune family court order restraining a woman from taking along her minor daughter with her to Poland without the permission of the court. Judge Dangre order was uploaded on the high court website on July 13, 2022.
