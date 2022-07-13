Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune

PUNE: The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him.

Later, the hotel’s owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri. The accused were identified as Yogesh Sarjerao Par (28) resident of Ahmednagar; Ravindra Sakhahari Kanade (41), Rupesh Ashok Wadekar (38), Omkar Jalindar Bendre (32) and Nitin Ashok Wadekar (32) of Sadar.

According to the complaint, the five accused had a heated argument with another customer and refused to pay food bill before abducting the hotel staffer.

Police sub-inspector Ankush Karche said, “We arrested the accused after tracking their movement with the help of CCTV camera footage from Jejuri on Tuesday evening. We also rescued the hotel staffer. Three accused have criminal history and one of them was arrested in a murder case in Rahuri and released on parole.

A case under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 146 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against the accused.