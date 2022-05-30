Five minors detained in attempt to murder case
PUNE A threatening social media post by a minor triggered a violent reaction from his friends who allegedly tried to kill him with a scythe. The incident took place at 4 pm on Sunday in front of Ghulenagar in Wadgaon Budruk. Police have detained five minors.
The Sinhagad road police station has registered a first information report (FIR) against five minors for attempted murder.
The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder), 323(voluntarily causing hurt),143 (unlawful assembly),147 (rioting),148 (rioting and armed with a deadly weapon),149 (member of unlawful assembly),504 (intentional insult), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and Arms Act against the accused.
A sixteen-year-old boy has lodged a complaint at Sinhagad road police station following which minors aged around seventeen years have been charged with an attempt to murder case.
According to the police, the complainant and the accused live in the same area. The victim had come to withdraw money from the ATM. The accused took advantage of the situation and attacked him from behind with an iron scythe. They later attacked him physically and threatened to kill him for posting the threatening status on social media, police said.
Assistant police inspector Deepak Kadbane is investigating the case.
