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Five STPs to be operational by June-end

Under the project, the civic body is constructing 11 new STPs across the city to curb pollution in the Mula-Mutha river

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the final stages of completing 11 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded river rejuvenation project, with around five set to be commissioned by the end of June.

Four STPs with a combined capacity of 81 million litres per day (MLD) — Warje (26 MLD), Wadgaon (28 MLD), Mundhwa (20 MLD) and Matsyakendra, Hadapsar (7 MLD) — will become fully operational by June. (HT)

Jagdish Khanore, chief superintendent engineer, PMC drainage department, said, “The upcoming facilities will be equipped with a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system for real-time monitoring and efficient operations. The project has reached its final stage, and phased commissioning will begin from June.”

Under the project, the civic body is constructing 11 new STPs across the city to curb pollution in the Mula-Mutha river. Of these, 10 plants are under construction, while the remaining project in Aundh has seen progress after the Krishi Vidyapeeth recently conveyed no objection to de-reserving 0.33 hectares from a biodiversity heritage site.

Four STPs with a combined capacity of 81 million litres per day (MLD) — Warje (26 MLD), Wadgaon (28 MLD), Mundhwa (20 MLD) and Matsyakendra, Hadapsar (7 MLD) — will become fully operational by June. Another set of plants at Kharadi (30 MLD), Dhanori (33 MLD), Baner (25 MLD) and Bhairoba Nala (75 MLD) are expected to start operations by the end of July.

 
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