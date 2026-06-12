Five students score 100 percentile in BCA, BBA and BHMCT CET

Five candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM and BHMCT courses for the academic year 2026-27, the Maharashtra State CET Cell announced on Thursday.

The higher education department on Thursday announced a Common Entrance Test (CET-2026-27) for admission to its free full-time coaching programme for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The top scorers include Arjun Breed from Thane, Vedant Rajesh Ibahad from Pune, Khilti Hemal Shah from Solapur, Ojas Uday Pawar from Raigad and Niket Khatri from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The CET conducted on April 28 and April 29 saw 62,300 of the 71,067 registered candidates take the exam.

Among category-wise toppers, Mudra Vijay Waghmare from Mumbai Suburban topped the SC category with 99.88 percentile, while Sushrut Jayant Pahulkar from Nashik secured the highest percentile among ST candidates with 99.97. Vedant Rajesh Ibahad from Pune emerged as the top OBC candidate with 100 percentile.

Free UPSC prelims coaching

The higher education department on Thursday announced a Common Entrance Test (CET-2026-27) for admission to its free full-time coaching programme for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination.

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{{^usCountry}} State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC), Mumbai will conduct the entrance test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC), Mumbai will conduct the entrance test. {{/usCountry}}

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The coaching will be offered at IAS Pre-Examination Training Centres at Nashik, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur; the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Competitive Examination Guidance Centre run by YASHADA in Pune; and the Savitribai Phule Academy operated by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

According to the department, online applications will close on June 30. Candidates can pay the examination fee until July 2 and the offline CET examination will be conducted on August 2.