Flyers irked over non-functioning facilities at Pune Airport new terminal

Flyers are fed up of non-functional basic facilities at the new terminal building of Pune Airport. Amenities such as flight schedule boards and Digi Yatra machines are not working according to passengers. Flyers are fed up of non-functional basic facilities at the new terminal building of Pune Airport. (HT PHOTO)

S Das, a regular flyer, said, “No doubt the new terminal is pretty good but why are flight information boards not working? The boarding floor can do with one more washroom at one end of the hall. We really miss Digi Yatra. All other fancy embellishments and the wide choice of retail have no meaning when basic facilities such as these are not working.”

Another flyer Omkar Karandikar said, “Things are so unfair at the new terminal. There is no free lounge post check-in but Ganesh Bhel is available for ₹200 per plate.”

Yet another flyer Harsh Tiwari said, “Not the best experience at Pune Airport as different arrival gates for different airlines make it impossible to meet friends after security. There are no charging ports anywhere and luggage service staff is nowhere to be found. There is definitely a lot of room for improvement.”

Irate flyer Manish Morey questioned Pune member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol. “AC not working, Digi Yatra not working at the new terminal today morning. Why open airports at all? Are they for customer convenience or for getting votes?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal of Pune Airport on March 10 via video conferencing. Passenger operations were scheduled to begin in the first week of April but finally began on July 14.

A senior airport official on condition of anonymity said, “The new terminal building is functional and flight operations are going on from here. But still some work is remaining and in the next couple of months, all issues related to Digi Yatra and other facilities will be resolved.”