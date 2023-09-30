FoB to connect PMRDA Metro route with Swargate-Chinchwad line at Civil Court station

To enhance connectivity between the Pune Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) executed Puneri Metro and the two lines developed by Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), plans are afoot to construct a foot over bridge (FoB).

Metro station at Shinvajinagar. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FoB will reduce the gap between Puneri Metro’s and Maha-Metro’s interchange stations at Civil Court, covering a distance of 150 metres. However, the responsibility for the construction and funding of the FoB is yet to be determined.

The proposed integration aims to address the issue of passengers having to traverse a distance of 150 metres between Maha-Metro and PMRDA metro stations at Shivajinagar.

This FOB connection will seamlessly link the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro line with the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro line.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “We have agreed to construct FoB which will cover a distance of around 150 metres for connecting Puneri and Maha-Metro. It will help passengers to switch Maha-Metro to the Puneri Metro line and vice versa. However, the decision is pending on who is going to pay the cost and construct the FoB and cost-sharing formula.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sumit Yadav, an official overlooking Puneri Metro (PMRDA Metro) work said, “It is not decided who is going to bear the cost of FoB even as a decision has been taken to construct FoB. It might be on a cost-sharing basis.”

The initiative is projected to create a smoother and more time-efficient travel experience for commuters, fostering a seamless interchange between the Pune Metro and PMRDA Metro stations.

PCMC to Swargate, Vanaz to Ramwadi and Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar- all three metro lines are interchanging at Civil Court Station. The PCMC to Swargate line station is underground.

The Vanaz to Ramwadi line station is elevated at Civil Court Station. But the station from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar station is 150 metres away from these stations. In which, both Puneri Metro and Maha-Metro have decided to connect Shivajinagar station of Puneri Metro and Civil Court station of Maha-Metro with FoB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil Court underground metro station is strategically located as an interchange station, facilitating easy switches for passengers travelling from the North-South corridor of metro line 1 (PCMC to Swargate) to the East-West corridor of elevated metro line 2 (Ramwadi- Vanaz) and the PMRDA elevated line, planned for future development.

The station design incorporates a network of connecting underground subways and foot-over bridges, equipped with staircases, escalators, and lifts to enable effortless passenger movement between the two metro corridors.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON