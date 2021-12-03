Fog in Pune delays, diverts morning flights at Lohegaon airport

PUNE All morning flights were delayed for a third day at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport due to low visibility as thick fog engulfed the city on Friday.

“There is low visibility in Pune due to fog. As a result, flights are delayed or diverted… All passengers travelling from the Pune Airport are requested to check flight timings with their airlines,” the airport authorities said in a tweet on Friday morning.

A flyer tweeted asking airline crew to serve food as they waited for over an hour for their flight to take off. “We have been sitting in the plane at Pune airport for the last 90 minutes due to low visibility,”theunamed flyer tweeted.

Due to fog, authorities had to divert four flights in the morning: Ahmedabad-Pune diverted to Mumbai, Delhi-Pune diverted to Mumbai, Chennai-Pune diverted to Hyderabad and Delhi-Pune diverted to Mumbai.

After 9am visibility improved. “Visibility has improved and IAF-ATC is now allowing departure flights to take off. Passengers are requested to please check for revised flight timings before they come to the airport,” said an official tweet.

“The first incoming flight UK-971 from Delhi has Landed at 09:18 . Visibility is improving and Arrivals and Departures have started. However, there may be delays. Please check your flight timings before coming to the Airport,” the airport authority tweeted at 9:30am.

On Friday, 75 flights were scheduled from Pune airport till midnight.

The maximum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 18.9 degrees Celsius.

As per information provided by the India Meteorological Department “Shallow fog is forecast for Saturday morning”.

On Wednesday, 44 flights were delayed due to low visibility. Officials did not specify the number of flights affected on Thursday.