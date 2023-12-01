Fog leaves 3 dead, 5 injured as jeep hits truck on Pune-Nashik Road

Three persons die and five others injured when a Force Motors Trax Cruiser allegedly rammed into a truck near Manchar village on the foggy Pune-Nashik highway on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 5 am when the passengers were travelling towards Bhosari from Nashik on the nine-seater.

The deceased have been identified as driver Pankaj Khandu Jagtap (36), Madhukar Tukaram Ahire (42) and Shantaram Sambhaji Ahire (50) from Jaikheda in Satana tehsil of the Nashik district. Manohar Ahire (36), Subhash Ahire (70), Sushilabai Ahire (65), Kamlakar Ahire (43) and Jibhau Shewale (71) from Nashik district were shifted to the government hospital in Manchar for medical treatment.

Santosh Salunkhe, sub-inspector, Manchar Police Station said, “The passengers were family members. Prima facie it seems low visibility due to fog may have caused the accident.”

According to Salunkhe, the truck loaded with study materials like cupboards was on its way to Avasari from Jalgaon when the jeep slammed into the back of the vehicle near Manchar village.

Emergency services, including the police, rushed to the spot after getting the alert and shifted the injured to hospital and later cleared the road for traffic.

