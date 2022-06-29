For the second time in a month, two ailing Pune MLAs travel to Mumbai to cast vote
Two ailing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Pune, Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, along with other MLAs will reach Mumbai to vote during the crucial floor test set to be held today (June 30).
The two MLAs will travel to Mumbai despite facing serious health issues. On Wednesday, Tilak had left from Pune to Mumbai via road and Jagtap will reach Mumbai in an ambulance on Thursday.
Earlier, both the MLAs along with others had travelled to Mumbai on June 20 to vote in the state legislative council polls.
BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar said, “Tilak has already left for Mumbai in her private vehicle on Wednesday. Jagtap’s brother Shankar has arranged for an ambulance and doctors so that he reaches on time to cast his vote.”
Meanwhile, all the MLAs from Pune left for Mumbai on Wednesday.
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “We reached Mumbai as the party has called for a meeting to brief us about the situation.”
Police, citizens oppose location of foot over-bridge near Metro station
The traffic police and citizens of Noida have opposed to the location of foot overbridge (FOB) proposed to come up near the Mamura Metro station on the Blue Line. The traffic police has suggested that it be built in front of U-Flex, a suggestion seconded by residents who said installing the bridge anywhere else would defeat the purpose as no one will use it.
Patients in Delhi who tested positive for BA.5 did not have severe symptoms
New Delhi: As Delhi reported the first cases of the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus, doctors from the hospitals where those infected with the new sub-lineage have been admitted said the patients did not exhibit any unique symptoms, and the disease was not severe. There is no need to panic as this sub-lineage, even though more transmissible, is not known to cause severe infection, increased hospitalisations or deaths, they said.
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
