Forest dept changes strategy to capture trap-savvy leopard at Pune airport

Three months after a leopard was first spotted on the premises of Pune International Airport, the forest department is yet to capture the elusive big cat. With earlier attempts proving unsuccessful, the department is now preparing to revise its strategy by deploying specially-designed trap cages at strategic locations within the airport. A video of the animal resting calmly on the grass went viral, prompting immediate action. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The leopard was first seen near the airport’s runway in April at around 8pm. A video of the animal resting calmly on the grass went viral, prompting immediate action. A joint rescue operation was launched by the Pune forest department and RESQ Charitable Trust to nab the animal.

In the early phase, the team installed two trap cages and three camera traps, later expanding to nine camera traps and deploying dog squads. However, the animal has remained out of reach. Forest officials now suspect that the leopard is ‘trap-wise’, possibly having been captured in the past, and, hence, adept at evading conventional capture methods.

The operation was temporarily halted in May due to heightened national security during Operation Sindoor, which restricted access to key parts of the airport - a dual-use facility that also serves the Indian Air Force.

Rescue efforts resumed on May 17 after another confirmed sighting, with nearly five kilometres of airport area cordoned off. Despite intensified surveillance using thermal drones and multiple teams, the leopard continues to evade capture.

“There are certain challenges we are facing that have led us to re-evaluate our approach,” said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune. “We believe this is a fully grown, trap-savvy leopard. The presence of underground tunnels across the airport further complicates our efforts. We are now redesigning cages to better suit this environment.”

Assistant conservator of forest Mangesh Tate added that the leopard’s movement patterns are being closely monitored. “We’ve seen pugmarks and there have been occasional sightings on camera traps, but it keeps changing locations. We’re now aligning some of the new cages with tunnel openings to increase the chance of capture.”

Operational limitations due to the sensitive nature of the premises continue to pose hurdles. “This isn’t a typical forested rescue site. Every move requires coordination with airport authorities,” said Ashish Thakare, chief conservator of forest, Pune.

Neha Panchamia, founder of RESQ Charitable Trust, confirmed that the animal has been using a complex stormwater drain network beneath the premises. “Several access points have been blocked, but we can’t close the entire system due to monsoon flood management,” she said, adding that sedation is not an option as the leopard could retreat into the tunnels post-darting, making recovery risky and dangerous.

Forest officials said that there have been no injuries or disruptions to airport operations so far. “The safety of the public and the animal remains our top priority. We’re committed to a safe and successful rescue,” Thakare said