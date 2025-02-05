Menu Explore
Forest dept files case against elephant owner, event organiser

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Feb 05, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The forest department on Monday initiated a probe against Rahul Balkawade, who had organised the event on Sunday to felicitate Shankar Mandekar, the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bhor constituency

The Pune forest department has filed a preliminary observation report (POR) against the event organiser from Urawade village in Mulshi and the elephant owner from Sangli district for illegally holding an elephant procession and violating the permission norms. The department will seize the animal and the case will be investigated by Pune and Sangli forest officials.

During the event, a procession was held in which the MLA seated on the elephant distributed sweets to villagers. (HT)

The forest department on Monday initiated a probe against Rahul Balkawade, who had organised the event on Sunday to felicitate Shankar Mandekar, the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bhor constituency.

During the event, a procession was held in which the MLA seated on the elephant distributed sweets to villagers. Honorary wildlife warden of Pune forest department filed a complaint after photographs and video of the event went viral on social media.

Pratap Jagtap, range forest officer, Pune Forest Department, said, “Elephant procession is not permitted as per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. While the organiser produced a copy of the permission, we found that the document stated that the animal was to be used only for transportation and not procession. The use of firecrackers and music bands are also strictly prohibited in such events. A case was registered against the organiser and the elephant owner under Section 49, 51(1), 57,50, 48 (1) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.”

