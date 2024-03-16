Forest dept halts uprooting of trees at Taljai Hills till formation of joint committee

Following concerns raised by citizens over the uprooting of fully-grown native trees at Taljai Hills, the forest department on Thursday, March 14, issued a public notice informing that the department has stopped all uprooting of trees till formation of an urban joint forest management committee (UJFMC). On March 14, a notice was issued informing that the work of felling trees had been completely stopped till the UJFMC was formed for Taljai Hills. The notice said that the department would resume work with the help of committee members once the committee was constituted. (HT FIle)

Earlier this week on March 10, citizens from Sahakarnagar and Parvati had alleged that fully-grown, native trees were being uprooted at Taljai Hills in a drive undertaken by contractors appointed by the forest department. The citizens expressed disappointment with the forest department for not having adequate staff and experts at Taljai Hills while the trees were being razed. The citizens subsequently approached the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) about this. Thereafter, Mahadev Mohite, DCF, Pune forest division, visited Taljai Hills and later called a meeting with citizens on March 13 wherein it was decided to form an urban joint forest management committee for Taljai Hills. In the same meeting, the citizens demanded sample testing of the trees that had been chopped earlier and also that the work of razing trees at Taljai Hills be stopped. An order for sample testing was given in the same meeting.

Mohite said, “The forest department has initiated forestry work at Pachgaon Parvati area. Moreover, work is also going on for removal of Gliricidia trees that are non-native and harmful to local plants. The work was going on as per the working plan approved by the concerned authorities. However, considering the recent issues raised by citizens, the work has been put on hold until the joint committee is formed. The work will be resumed after the committee is formed, and it will be carried out with the consultation of both citizens and expert members.”