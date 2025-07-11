Forest dept plans to make grassland safaris model of ecotourism in Maha

PUNE: Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from Nature lovers and tourists, the Pune forest department has proposed a detailed plan for further development of its year-round grassland safari projects at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil and Shirsuphal in Baramati tehsil. The proposal, submitted on July 7 to the district administration, comes with an estimated budget of ₹5 to ₹6 crore. The project aims to further strengthen ecotourism in the region while ensuring conservation of Pune’s rare and under-recognised grassland system. Encouraged by enthusiastic response from nature lovers and tourists, Pune forest department plans year-round grassland safari projects at Kadbanwadi in Indapur and Shirsuphal in Baramati. (HT)

The new plan outlines several enhancements to enrich the visitor experience and strengthen infrastructure. According to assistant conservator of forests, Mangesh Tate, the forest department will develop management areas near the entry points at both safari locations that will include open information centres showcasing replicas of grassland animals, informative panels on the local flora and fauna, and audiovisual displays specially designed for educational visits by school students. Bamboo gazebos, selfie points, and birdwatching hideouts will be created to make the safari more tourist-friendly. Given the open terrain of Kadbanwadi, a telescope will be installed to offer visitors a unique stargazing experience after sunset.

Furthermore, CCTV cameras will be installed at strategic locations apart from wooden and iron railings to ensure tourist safety. Internal control barriers will be developed to manage movement within the safari area while avoiding disturbance to wildlife. New safari routes will be created, and the current fleet of eight-seater vehicles will be expanded to handle the increasing tourist numbers.

However, with portions of the land at Kadbanwadi falling under private ownership and the main connecting road to the safari area passing through reserve forest leading in turn to interference in wildlife movement, the forest department is offering compensation to landowners while assuring them that their legal rights will not be affected. Plans are also afoot for an alternative route for locals so as to reduce human activity in ecologically sensitive zones.

The grassland safari project was first launched in October 2023 as part of Pune’s broader grassland management initiative. Unlike tiger safaris that are closed during the monsoon, grassland safaris remain open throughout the year, offering unique experiences in each season. The project highlights the biodiversity of semi-arid grasslands that are home to wolves, hyenas, chinkaras (Indian gazelles), Indian foxes, reptiles, and several species of grassland birds. The safaris have also succeeded in generating consistent employment for trained local guides and in supporting local businesses, making them a robust model of community-based ecotourism. An online booking system is already in place to facilitate safari access. According to official data shared by the forest department, a total 4,296 safaris have been conducted so far across both Kadbanwadi and Shirsuphal, attracting around 15,036 visitors. The project has generated ₹49.04 lakh in revenue out of which, ₹21.47 lakh has been earned by tour guides alone.

Anuj Khare, former honorary wildlife warden and a key advocate of the project, said that the safaris offer a one-of-a-kind experience in terms of observing grassland species that are often overlooked in mainstream wildlife tourism. He said that with the new development plan, tourists will enjoy an even better experience. Khare recommended that the forest department consider promoting local homestay facilities so that visitors can explore nearby attractions like the Bhigwan bird sanctuary along with the Kadbanwadi and Shirsuphal safaris. With this expansion plan, the forest department hopes to further balance tourism, education and conservation, making the grassland safari project a model for year-round sustainable ecotourism in Maharashtra.