Former army officer cremated with state honours in Pune

The last rites of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retd) – killed in the Rafah region of Gaza, Palestine – were carried out with state honours at the Pune Cantonment Board’s (PCB’s) Dhobi Ghat crematorium Friday evening as family members, relatives, friends, fraternity and army veterans mourned the loss. The family paid tribute to the former army officer as emotions ran high as a gun salute was given by the city police team on the sombre occasion. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT photo)

Col Waibhav Kale is survived by his mother, wife and daughter. The family paid tribute to the former army officer as emotions ran high as a gun salute was given by the city police team on the sombre occasion.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The district administration organised a wreath laying ceremony where army officers and government functionaries led by divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar; brigadier Rajesh Gaikwad, director, department of Sainik Welfare; and retired army veterans paid their last respects after which the body was taken for cremation. Waibhav Kale’s National Defence Academy (NDA) course mates had flown in from New Delhi to pay their last respects to the officer, and described the late officer as a thorough gentleman who was committed to the nation and demonstrated professional excellence.

A native of Nagpur, Waibhav Kale, 46, tragically lost his life enroute to a hospital in Rafah, Gaza, on Monday. He had recently relocated to Pune and commenced his role as security service coordinator with the UN just three weeks ago. The former Indian Army officer had joined the UN as a security coordination officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) in April 2024.

“He had an infectious smile, a positive approach, and a jovial and friendly nature. We will always cherish fond memories of the NDA,” said Waibhav Kale’s course mate in a choked voice as he was joined by other colleagues who mirrored similar sentiments. Cousin Harshad Kale who had flown in from Melbourne, Australia, said that he and Waibhav Kale shared lifelong memories of togetherness since childhood. “We shared a very strong bond in doing many things together, however small or big. My brother wanted to work for a big cause and hence, took up the UN job. We celebrated Navratri and other festivals together. Before taking up the international assignment, he said that the UN armoured vehicles were there to ferry their staff and told us not to worry. The UN must investigate the cause of his death,” Harshad Kale said.

The former army officer’s relative Swati Kale said, “He was my brother-in-law and had an amazing personality. He was committed to the cause of the nation and was a very hardworking person. He never said no to any posting, whether it was Kashmir, Pathankot or the jungles of Assam. Today, the entire family is grieving and we are very proud of him that he served the nation and went to Gaza for the cause of humanity,” she said.

Explaining how her brother-in-law calmed down their worries about his UN posting, she said, “When he went to the United Nations, the entire family was worried about his posting in war-torn Gaza and how he would cope with that. It was his dream since he was serving in the army to work with the UN in Gaza. And when we saw that his dream was coming true, none of the family members objected. His corporate service was just for months. Field officers don’t prefer table jobs and his personality was tailormade for the army. He left the army for the UN and was more than happy when he got recruited with the UN. He used to give me immense respect as his bhabhi and loved our kids. He never raised his voice and was a thorough gentleman.”

Three UN representatives were present on the occasion but refused to speak to media persons.