Former BJP corporator among 6 arrested for murder of NCP worker

Ahmednagar Police on Monday arrested six including former corporator of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with the murder of the Nationalist Congress Party worker in Ahmednagar, said police officials.

Accused have been identified as Mithun Sunil Dhotre, Akshay Prahlad Rao Hake, Abhijit Ramesh Bulkah, Suraj alias Vikki Rajan Kambale, Mahesh Narayan Kurhe and former BJP corporatorSwapnil Rohidas Shinde

According to police officials, on Saturday night, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Ankush Chattar was attacked by a group of 10-12 people. He was attacked with sharp weapons at Ekvira Chowk.

After the incident Chattar was admitted to a hospital. On Monday, he passed away due to severe injuries, said officials.

It was alleged that, Chattar was killed as per instructions given by Shinde.On Saturday night a group of 10-12 people came in black car and attacked Chittar by using iron rods, glass bottles, wire rope and a country made pistol. According to Police, after the attack, accused were headed towards Shevgaon, Paithan, via Bidkin towards Washim.

Madhukar Salve, senior police inspector at Topkhana police Station said, “On Monday we have arrested Shinde along with others from Vidarbha region.”

