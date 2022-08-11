Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to him said.

He is survived by a son, daughter and members of their families.

Pacharne was BJP’s face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.

BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had paid a visit to the ailing minister on August 9.

(With PTI inputs)