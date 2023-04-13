Dabholkar murder: Prosecution concludes examination of former CBI officer

Pune: The prosecution on Wednesday completed the questioning of a former CBI officer who investigated the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. Dabholkar was shot dead while on a morning walk on the Omkareshwar Bridge in the city on August 20, 2013. Five individuals have been charged in connection with the crime.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Tawde had a grudge against Dabholkar due to differences in ideology between various organisations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court has framed charges against Dr Vinod Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Tawde had a grudge against Dabholkar due to differences in ideology between various organisations. The alleged shooters were apprehended and showed investigators the route they took to the crime scene and escape. The former officer SR Singh said that Punalekar advised the accused to dispose of the firearms used in the murder, while Bhave assisted in reconnaissance efforts.

Continuing his deposition before additional sessions judge (special judge) SR Navandar, Singh told the court that during the investigation, it was found that Tawde had animosity with Dabholkar because of ideological differences between Andhhashradha Nirmulan Samiti and Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The special public prosecutor Adv Prakash Suryawanshi examined Singh. The cross-examination by defence counsels Virendra Ichalkaranjikar and Prakash Salsingikar will continue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}