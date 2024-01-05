close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Former deputy mayor flays dismantling of BRT stretch

Former deputy mayor flays dismantling of BRT stretch

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende has criticised PMC for its decision to dismantle BRTS route and procuring e-buses that ply on such stretches

PUNE: Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende has criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its decision to dismantle the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) route and procuring e-buses that ply on such stretches.

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende has criticised PMC for its decision to dismantle BRTS route and procuring e-buses that ply on such stretches. (HT FILE)
Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende has criticised PMC for its decision to dismantle BRTS route and procuring e-buses that ply on such stretches. (HT FILE)

“BRTS is a dedicated lane for public transport where e-buses ply. Now, e-buses bought to reduce pollution will run on normal congested lanes and its purpose will be lost. Many citizens were using BRTS routes before some stretches were dismantled under political pressure,” Dhende said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dhende said that e-vehicles were purchased for BRTS routes.

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officer on condition of anonymity said, “PMC did not consult us before scrapping BRTS. Around 8 lakh commuters travel by the public transport. The public transport utility purchased e-buses considering level boarding of BRTS routes. With no BRTS stretches, what is the use of e-buses with doors on both sides?”

PMPML plans to increase its 473-e-bus fleet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out