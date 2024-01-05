Former deputy mayor flays dismantling of BRT stretch

PUNE: Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende has criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its decision to dismantle the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) route and procuring e-buses that ply on such stretches. Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende has criticised PMC for its decision to dismantle BRTS route and procuring e-buses that ply on such stretches. (HT FILE)

“BRTS is a dedicated lane for public transport where e-buses ply. Now, e-buses bought to reduce pollution will run on normal congested lanes and its purpose will be lost. Many citizens were using BRTS routes before some stretches were dismantled under political pressure,” Dhende said.

Dhende said that e-vehicles were purchased for BRTS routes.

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officer on condition of anonymity said, “PMC did not consult us before scrapping BRTS. Around 8 lakh commuters travel by the public transport. The public transport utility purchased e-buses considering level boarding of BRTS routes. With no BRTS stretches, what is the use of e-buses with doors on both sides?”

PMPML plans to increase its 473-e-bus fleet.