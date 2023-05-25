Pune man booked for data theft

Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a man from the Phursungi area for allegedly stealing and sharing a private company’s vital information with a competitor company.

Man shared a private company’s vital information with a competitor company (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police, the incident occurred on April 29 this year at a pipe manufacturing unit in Pimpri.

The accused has been identified as Chandrakant Balasaheb Kad, a former employee of the said company.

As per the complaint filed by Nitish Dattatray Kulkarni, 33, a resident of Nanded City, who is working in the company, on given dates, accused Kad has resigned from the company and on April 29 at around 1:30 pm he came to complete exit form and other exit formalities.

As per the complainant, at that time the accused used the company laptop and pretended to complete the resignation process and instead sent vital information on his personal email id.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that the accused shared the company’s vital information like product design, variable cost, and new product information to the company’s competitor for his personal benefit.

Pimpri police station has registered FIR against the accused under sections 420,408,201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.