Former Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Babar passed away

PUNE Former Shiv Sena MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajanan Babar (87) passed away on Thursday in a private hospital. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Babar was the first MP from Maval Lok Sabha constituency after it was formed in 2009. He played an important role in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and elected as a corporator thrice.

He also won the assembly election twice. He worked as MP between 2009 and 2014.

As Shiv Sena denied him a ticket in the next Lok Sabha election, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Babar was a native from Satara district but shifted in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. He represented various small traders’ unions.