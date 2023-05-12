Janseva Vikas Samiti founder Kishore Aware shot dead in Talegaon Dabhade

Kishor Aware, founder of Janseva Vikas Samiti and a well-known businessman, was shot by unknown assailants on Friday at around 1.45 pm in Talegaon Dabhade. He was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to a private hospital at Somatane Phata where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the eyewitnesses, the firing incident took place opposite the municipal council building as the assailants daringly pumped bullets into the Aware and later inflicted severe injuries during a chopper attack. A large number of locals gathered at the hospital leading to tension in the area.

According to the police, Aware had met the chief executive officer of the local municipal council and just stepped out when four assailants waiting for him in hiding attacked him with choppers. Before that, a few rounds were fired at him by the assailants. He was rushed to Somatane Phata-rural hospital but did not respond to medical treatment and was proclaimed dead by the resident doctors.

Preliminary reports indicate that the murder could be a fallout of a political rivalry.

Aware through Jan Vikas Samiti had been undertaking several social projects and had developed a very strong citizen connect. He had got elected as a councillor on behalf of the Samiti in the council, six months ago and had consolidated his position in the area.

Satyawan Mane, police station incharge, said “We have lodged a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder ) against the accused. The assailants opened fire and later attacked him with sharp weapons. All angles behind the murder are being probed; a special team has been formed to detect the murder.”

