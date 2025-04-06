Four arrested for robbery through dating app 

The Bund Garden police have arrested four individuals for allegedly robbing a man after luring him through a gay dating app, police said on Saturday. The incident was reported on March 18 at around 6 pm, near BP petrol Pump, RTO Chowk. According to police officials, the victim was targeted through the app, where the accused posed as a potential date. Upon meeting, the group reportedly threatened and robbed the victim of his belongings. (HT PHOTO)

The accused, Wahid Razzaq alias Lalsaheb Sheikh, Memboob alias Gaus Javed Sheikh, Shriniwas alias Shinu Vyankappa Nayak and Sohel Gafur Sheikh, all hailing from Mangalwar Peth Juna Bazar, were arrested this week.

According to police officials, the victim was targeted through the app, where the accused posed as a potential date. Upon meeting, the group reportedly threatened and robbed the victim of his belongings.

Ravindra Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Bund Garden Police Station, said, “The Accused contacted the victim by using a gay dating app. They decided to meet at RTO Chowk, where they threatened and beat up the victim and forcefully withdrew ₹9,500 from his debit card’’

After getting help from technical data, police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen cash from them.

Similar cases have been reported in various parts of the city, in which miscreants misuse digital platforms for criminal activities, particularly targeting vulnerable communities.