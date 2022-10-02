Four burglaries in one day, valuables worth 15 lakh stolen in Pune

Burglars struck four locations in Pune on Saturday. Cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth ₹15 lakh were stolen. The thefts took place in Hingane, Wagholi, Camp and Mukundnagar and cases have been registered, said police.

Dr Shama Darvade, a dentist who resides in Aanandvihar, Hingane registered a complaint at Sinhagad Road police station. According to her complaint, she and her husband went to a market for shopping. Upon returning home at 6 pm, she realised that there was a house break-in and golden ornaments of ₹7,17,000 and ₹12,000 cash was stolen.

Deepak Kadbane, assistant police inspector said, “The complainant and her husband went to market at that time, ornaments and cash were stolen from their house. There was no CCTV camera to check recording.”

Another case of theft was reported at Lonikand police station in which, two-three unknown persons entered the office of a courier company in Wagholi and stole 64 courier parcels and a mobile phone worth ₹42,734. The thieves entered the office by cutting iron rods of a window. No arrest has been made, said police.

The third case was registered at Lonikand police station. Thieves broke into an antique store and stole items worth ₹4.74 lakh.

The fourth case was registered at Samarth police station. According to complaint filed by the Bharat Sirohiya (48) resident of Mukundnagar, ₹2,60,000 was stolen from his plumbing material shop.

BH Khopade ASI at Samarth police station said, “We are collecting CCTV footage and case has been registered.”