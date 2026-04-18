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Four doctors, two nurses booked for negligence after death of minor girl

Four doctors and two nurses from Chinmay Hospital face charges of medical negligence leading to an 11-month-old girl's death, following a complaint by her father.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The Sahakarnagar police have booked four doctors and two nurses of Chinmay hospital and Chinmay Institute of Paediatrics, Navi Peth, for alleged medical negligence that led to the death of an 11-month-old baby girl, the police said on Friday.

An FIR was registered on Thursday, April 16, following reports from the medical board of experts from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and B J Medical College (BJMC) stating negligence on the part of the treating doctors and nursing staff. (HT FILE)

The father of the deceased child, Hanuman Githe, 34, a resident of Dhankawadi, lodged a complaint in this regard. An FIR was registered on Thursday, April 16, following reports from the medical board of experts from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and B J Medical College (BJMC) stating negligence on the part of the treating doctors and nursing staff. According to senior police inspector Vitthal Pawar attached to the Sahakarnagar police station, the FIR was registered against Dr Mukund Sangamnerkar, Dr Ganesh Arekar, Dr Shridhar Jadhav and Dr Radha Sangamnerkar; and nurses Manisha Shinde and Sarika Sutar under section 33 (prohibiting medical practice by unregistered persons) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961; and sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 336 (forgery), and 228 (fabrication of false evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

On his part, Dr Mukund Sangamnerkar, head of the hospital, told Hindustan Times that the baby was weak and had come to the hospital with severe dehydration and had lost more than a kilogram of weight. “Her condition was serious and would have worsened during transit due to which she was not transferred. The baby initially responded but due to severe dehydration, she developed blood clots and went into cardiac arrest,” he said.

Dr Sangamnerkar further said that they had requested the family to conduct a post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death but the family did not do so. “The baby was there for a few hours for treatment. The family was informed about the condition of the child in advance. We tried our best but could not revive the baby. Initially, the family had no grievances but later, they approached the police,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Four doctors, two nurses booked for negligence after death of minor girl
Home / Cities / Pune / Four doctors, two nurses booked for negligence after death of minor girl
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