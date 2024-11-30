Four held for murder of real estate agent in Pune

Pune rural police arrested four individuals on Thursday for killing a real estate agent for not returning a loan amount of ₹18.50 lakh. The incident was reported on November 27 in broad daylight in the Haveli area of the Pune district. A case has been filed at Haveli police station under sections 103(1), 61(2), 352(2), 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and sections 4,27 of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Jivan alias Bala Shailesh Jagtap, 27, from Chorgalli; Akshay alias Babu Babaji Shelar, 24, from Bhor; Sohel alias Fukya Sajidali Jora, 19, from Bhor and Devidas alias Deva Laxman Tambat, 20, Tambat ali in Bhor.

The accused killed Satish Sudam Thopte, 37, a resident of Kolhewadi on the instructions given by Bhausaheb Sadashiv Kiwale, a resident of Dhayari Phata with a koyta.

Police said, six months ago, Kiwale was looking for a new flat and in this deal, he forced deceased Thopte to borrow a loan by mortgaging his flat.

Accordingly, Thopte borrowed ₹18.50 lakh and gave it to the accused Kiwale for use. It was decided that the loan had to be paid by the Kiwale.

However, for the last few months, the accused did not pay the loan EMI.

Police inspector Sachin Wangde of the Haveli Police station, said, “There was disagreement between the accused and deceased. Hence angry Thopte posted a status mentioning Kiwale’s behaviour. As a result of which an angry Kivale hatched a plan to eliminate Thopte.”

Police said that after analysing CCTV footage in the locality they identified the accused Tambat. Police found their boats from Khed Shivapur and arrested them before they left for Kolhapur. However, the search for the prime accused Kiwale is going on.

