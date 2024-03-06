Four in the dock for murder of son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of the son of Vijay Thori, a leader of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The accused badly beat up Vishal Thori using wooden sticks and cement blocks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Tuesday night when Vishal Vijay Thori, 24, a resident of Sangita Apartment, Dehu Road, was brutally murdered allegedly by a group of men. Acting swiftly, the police on Wednesday arrested four suspects in this case. The accused have been identified as Rohan Rajesh Deshmukh, 23; Suyash Vilas Deshmukh, 26; Amit Kailas Vargade, 24; and Vaibhav Shivappa Oni, 20. The police said that Suyash Deshmukh was earlier booked under the Arms Act.

According to the police, Rohan Deshmukh, who runs a cloth shop in the locality, had an argument with Vishal Thori after which Rohan, along with Suyash Deshmukh, Vaibhav Oni and Amit Vargade intercepted Vishal Thori and brutally attacked him. The accused badly beat up Vishal Thori using wooden sticks and cement blocks. Upon receiving a distress call on 112, a team of Dehu Road police rushed to the spot. The police rushed Vishal Thori to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for medical help but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Bapu Bangar, DCP, Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “The accused Rohan Deshmukh had a heated argument with Vishal Thori as a result of which, he along with the others hatched a plan to eliminate Vishal Thori and brutally attacked him.” The police said that there had been earlier instances where Rohan Deshmukh and Vishal Thori had had arguments with each other.