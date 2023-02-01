Four, including cop killed; 20 injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

Four people were killed and nearly 20 others received injuries after a luxury bus hit a stationary truck on Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 4.30 am.

Four people including a police cop died after a speeding private travel bus rammed into a truck parked along the roadside near Chaufula on Wednesday morning, said police.

Deceased have been identified by the Yavat police as Nitin Dilip Shinde (36), Aarti Birajdar (25), Ganpat Patil (55), all residents of Pune and Amit Kalshetti (20), a resident of Solapur. At least 20 passengers from the bus sustained injuries, said officials from Pune rural police. Injured passengers were shifted to Vishwanath hospital in Loni for the further medical help.

According to police officials, the luxury bus was headed towards Pune from Solapur. At around 4.30 am, when the when the bus was at Vakhari village near Chaufula, it hit the stationary truck from rear side. The truck broke down and was parked along the road, however, the driver who was speeding did not notice it and rammed into the truck.

Among the deceased, Nitin Shinde, was associated with Hadapsar police station as a Police naik. He was an athlete and Shide is survived by his mother, father,brother, wife and two daughters, said police.

Immediately after the accident a team of senior police officials including SDPO Rahul Dhas,senior police inspector Hemnat Shendge, assistant police inspector Keshav Wabale visited the spot and instructed them to register a case.

Bus driver was injured in accident, hence no arrest has been made in this case, said officials.