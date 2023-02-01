Home / Cities / Pune News / Four, including cop killed; 20 injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

Four, including cop killed; 20 injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Solapur highway

pune news
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 10:49 PM IST

According to police officials, the luxury bus was headed towards Pune from Solapur. At around 4.30 am, when the when the bus was at Vakhari village near Chaufula, it hit the stationary truck from rear side

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 4.30 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 4.30 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Four people were killed and nearly 20 others received injuries after a luxury bus hit a stationary truck on Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Yavat village in Pune district of Maharashtra at around 4.30 am.

Four people including a police cop died after a speeding private travel bus rammed into a truck parked along the roadside near Chaufula on Wednesday morning, said police.

Deceased have been identified by the Yavat police as Nitin Dilip Shinde (36), Aarti Birajdar (25), Ganpat Patil (55), all residents of Pune and Amit Kalshetti (20), a resident of Solapur. At least 20 passengers from the bus sustained injuries, said officials from Pune rural police. Injured passengers were shifted to Vishwanath hospital in Loni for the further medical help.

According to police officials, the luxury bus was headed towards Pune from Solapur. At around 4.30 am, when the when the bus was at Vakhari village near Chaufula, it hit the stationary truck from rear side. The truck broke down and was parked along the road, however, the driver who was speeding did not notice it and rammed into the truck.

Among the deceased, Nitin Shinde, was associated with Hadapsar police station as a Police naik. He was an athlete and Shide is survived by his mother, father,brother, wife and two daughters, said police.

Immediately after the accident a team of senior police officials including SDPO Rahul Dhas,senior police inspector Hemnat Shendge, assistant police inspector Keshav Wabale visited the spot and instructed them to register a case.

Bus driver was injured in accident, hence no arrest has been made in this case, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out