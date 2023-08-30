Four including two minors charred to death after fire in hardware shop near Pune

Four members, including two minors, who were sleeping inside a hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad near Maharashtra’s Pune were charred to death in a fire incident early on Wednesday, officials said.

All the four persons were asleep inside the shop when the incident took place. (HT Photo)

According to police, local residents found smoke billowing out of the shop early in the morning after which they informed the fire department.

The fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control in half an hour, officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

The fire personnel had to break open the shutter to douse the flames, eyewitnesses said.

However, by the time police and fire personnel managed to enter, four persons had already died.

According to the fire department, the fire happened due to a short circuit.

The deceased were taken to the hospital for postmortem.

