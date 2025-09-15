Four members of Bandu Andekar’s family arrested in Ayush Komkar murder case

The Pune city police’s crime branch on Sunday arrested four members of the Bandu Andekar family in connection with the murder of Ayush Komkar. The arrests were made in Dwarka, Gujarat with the assistance of local police. The accused have been identified as Shivam Andekar, Shivraj Andekar, Abhisekh Andekar, and Laxmi Andekar. The search for the son of the gang leader Krushna Andekar is still going on. The arrests were made in Dwarka, Gujarat with the assistance of local police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ayush Komkar’s murder is thought to be a direct act of retaliation for the killing of former corporator and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Vanraj Andekar, who was shot and hacked to death in September 2024. Following Vanraj Andekar’s death, Ayush’s father, Ganesh Komkar, along with several others, was arrested in connection with the case.

To date, eight individuals have already been arrested in connection with the case, including the notorious gang leader Bandu Andekar. With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals arrested in the case now stands at 12.

A senior police officer from the Pune city police department confirmed, “Yes, the accused have been taken into custody and will be brought to Pune after securing a transit remand from the local court. They will be produced in court on Monday for further proceedings.”

On the evening of September 5, 2025, Ayush was returning home from classes in the Nana Peth area when two assailants, Aman Pathan and Yash Patil, allegedly opened fire on him in the parking lot of his residential complex. He died on the spot. Pathan and Patil were among the first suspects to be arrested.