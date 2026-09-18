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Four Varandh ghat slopes found critically unstable despite relatively good rock quality: Study

PUNE: Four road-cut slopes along the Varandh ghat section of national highway 965DD have been identified as critically unstable, while six others have been identified as unstable; according to a study by researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 07:53:00 IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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PUNE: Four road-cut slopes along the Varandh ghat section of national highway 965DD have been identified as critically unstable, while six others have been identified as unstable; according to a study by researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Published on September 1, 2026 in Transportation Infrastructure Geotechnology, the study assessed 16 slopes along the Varandh ghat corridor using field investigations and established methods to understand how and why individual slopes can fail. Of the 16 slopes studied, only one was found to be stable; whereas five were found moderately stable; six (VS2, VS9, VS11, VS12, VS14 and VS16) unstable; and four (VS4, VS5, VS10 and VS13) critically unstable. The critically unstable locations were largely concentrated in the central and upper sections of the corridor. The researchers said five slopes were close to the boundary between stable and unstable conditions. These slopes could become more vulnerable with continued weathering, heavy rainfall, water entering the rock mass, or further excavation.

Lead researcher Amit Shirke of the SPPU said, “The objective of the study was not to oppose infrastructure development but to ensure that construction in the western ghats is backed by detailed geological and geotechnical assessment. There is need for continuous monitoring because conditions can vary significantly from one road-cut slope to another.”

Bhavana N Umrikar, head of the department of geology at the SPPU, said that the geological and environmental complexity of the western ghats makes it important to consider geological, landform, engineering and water-related factors while planning infrastructure.

Co-researcher D P Mohanty of the SPPU said that rock-slope failures are generally linked to a combination of cracks and fractures, the shape of the slope, and water entering the rock. Understanding the specific cause of instability at each location is therefore important.

Maria Asim of the BHU, another co-researcher, said that slope-risk management should focus on identifying vulnerable locations before failures occur. She highlighted regular monitoring, early-warning systems, and awareness among local communities and other stakeholders as important measures.

Among the recommendations, the researchers have suggested that the slopes identified as vulnerable should not be treated uniformly. Depending on the condition of each location, measures could include improving drainage, removing loose rocks, and installing rock bolts or anchors where necessary. Surface protection may also be required at highly weathered and fractured sections. The researchers have further recommended regular inspection, particularly after the monsoon, to check for new cracks, changes in water seepage, weathering and movement of loose rock blocks. The researchers have called for further testing, rainfall-threshold studies, and computer-based modelling to improve the prediction of slope failures and help authorities plan long-term safety measures along vulnerable mountain roads.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kimaya Boralkar

Kimaya Boralkar is a Pune-based journalist with Hindustan Times. Her forte is everything education in Pune and across Maharashtra, from schools and universities to entrance exams, government policies, and student issues.A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism,When she's not on the education beat, you'll find her reporting on human-interest stories, science and research, and cultural events, always looking for stories worth telling.

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