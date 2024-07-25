Four-member panel to visit Vishalgad Fort on July 26

Days after violence erupted near the Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra state government’s ministry of minority affairs, and Waqf has constituted a four-member committee which would be visiting Hazrat Peer Malik Rehan Dargah at Vishalgad and Raza Mosque in Gajapur on July 26 (Friday). Vishalgad Fort entrance in Maharashtra. After violence near Vishalgad Fort, four-member committee formed by state government’s ministry of minority affairs and Waqf will visit dargah at Vishalgad and mosque at Gajapur. (Shutterstock)

The committee comprising minorities commissioner, Aurangabad, chief executive officer, Maharashtra state Wakf Board, district planning officer cum minorities officer, Kolhapur and district Waqf officer, Kolhapur, will assess the damage to the dargah and mosque.

The committee has been asked to submit a fact finding report by government by liasoning with revenue and police department of Kolhapur.

In its order on Wednesday, minority development department deputy secretary Milind Shenoy in his letter addressed to Kolhapur superintendent of police and district collector stated, the ministry of minority affairs minister had conducted a meeting on the Vishalgad issue and constituted a four-member committee to submit a report.

Shenoy stated that the committee would look into the issue of encroachments which have come under the review of the judiciary at Vishalgad Fort. The committee would also look into the law and order issue at Gajapur which witnessed violence and prepare a report on violence and financial losses in the village.

Both Vishalgad Fort and Gajapur witnessed violence on July 14 allegedly by right wing groups from Pune, Sangli and Satara Districts. Former Member of Parliament Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale had given a public call for removal of encroachments at the fort on July 14. Before he could reach the fort, right wing groups had allegedly resorted to stone pelting of police personnel on duty and the shopkeepers leading to tension in the area. Similarly, Gajapur village enroute to Vishalgad witnessed mob attacks on homes, shops, vehicles and the local Raza Mosque. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated that anti encroachment drive at the fort would continue.

The district administration has demolished 80 encroachments so far . The Bombay HC on Friday directed the Maharashtra government and police to ensure no structure is demolished around the Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur during monsoon and directed Shahuwadi police inspector to remain present before the court and explain about police action taken against those involved in the violence.