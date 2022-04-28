Fourth heatwave in two months, Maharashtra sizzles above 40°C
PUNE As continued and increasing heat grips Maharashtra, many parts of the state reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius as part of ongoing heatwave.
In the last two months, Maharashtra has witnessed heat wave-like conditions at least four times, a rare occurrence according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The first heatwave was witnessed during March 14 which was followed by another during March 27 and third during April 3 onwards. Heatwave-like situation is when temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius or day temperature is above normal by around five degrees.
On Thursday,Chandrapur reported the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.
On Thursday, Pune reported a temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius. For the second consecutive day, the maximum temperature in the city remained above 41 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, day temperature may touch 42°C on April 29 in Pune.
The occurrence of heatwaves during the summer season is a normal phenomenon though such situations are witnessed often in April and May. According to IMD, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada are more likely to witness heatwaves and as a result, heat days are more in these regions as compared to central Maharashtra.
Pulak Guhathakurta, head, climate research division, IMD said that the heatwaves this time are unusual.“Earlier the heatwaves were restricted to pockets or small regions but this time their spread is from east side for the country to the west. The entire north is gripped in heatwave and as result, Maharashtra is also witnessing rise in temperature,” said Guhathakurta.
According to the weather department, heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India will continue till May 3 and thereafter abate.
KS Hosalikar, Head IMD Pune said, “We have reported that March this year was exceptionally warm and has broken all records of maximum, minimum and mean temperature for central India and Northwest India. In April the same trend is continuing. The next five days, heat waves in Vidarbha are likely to continue. April 30, May 1 and May 2, Vidarbha may report 6 degrees above normal temperature, as a result we have issued an orange alert for the region.”
-
Yogi stresses need for realising “Digital India” dream
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for realising the dream of “Digital India” and make every youth of the state “smart” by providing them free smartphones and tablets. Yogi was speaking at the first free smartphones and tablets distribution ceremony in the Yogi 2.0 government organised at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University here. Yogi also asserted that no one could judge a person by their personal appearance.
-
Shirdi airport gets Ahmedabad flights thrice a week
Shirdi airport is now connected with one more city as SpiceJet has started flights to Ahmedabad thrice a week, namely Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Tirupati. Vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, Deepak Kapoor tweeted on Thursday, “From April 26, SpiceJet has started Ahmedabad to Shirdi flights thrice a week. Shirdi gets linked to another big city!”
-
Can dream of becoming PM, but not President: Mayawati
Accusing the Samajwadi Party of spreading rumours that she wanted to become the President of India, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday said, “I can dream of becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh or the prime minister but not the President of the country.”
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple file applications for home-cooked food in jail
On Sunday, a court dismissed the request by Mumbai Police to remand the Rana couple to police custody for seven days on sedition charges. Instead, the judge sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days. Then, on Tuesday, a Mumbai court dismissed their bail plea, and asked the special public prosecutor to file a reply on the petitions by Friday.
-
UP ready to become model for others in checking air pollution, says CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh's economy was growing fast and was ready to become a model for other states in the field of air pollution management after becoming the second largest economy. Adityanath stated this at a high level meeting with World Bank representatives to discuss clean air initiatives. World Bank has offered financial assistance for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Action Plan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics