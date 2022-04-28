Fourth heatwave in two months, Maharashtra sizzles above 40°C

PUNE As continued and increasing heat grips Maharashtra, many parts of the state reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius as part of ongoing heatwave.

In the last two months, Maharashtra has witnessed heat wave-like conditions at least four times, a rare occurrence according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The first heatwave was witnessed during March 14 which was followed by another during March 27 and third during April 3 onwards. Heatwave-like situation is when temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius or day temperature is above normal by around five degrees.

On Thursday,Chandrapur reported the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Pune reported a temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius. For the second consecutive day, the maximum temperature in the city remained above 41 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, day temperature may touch 42°C on April 29 in Pune.

The occurrence of heatwaves during the summer season is a normal phenomenon though such situations are witnessed often in April and May. According to IMD, parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada are more likely to witness heatwaves and as a result, heat days are more in these regions as compared to central Maharashtra.

Pulak Guhathakurta, head, climate research division, IMD said that the heatwaves this time are unusual.“Earlier the heatwaves were restricted to pockets or small regions but this time their spread is from east side for the country to the west. The entire north is gripped in heatwave and as result, Maharashtra is also witnessing rise in temperature,” said Guhathakurta.

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India will continue till May 3 and thereafter abate.

KS Hosalikar, Head IMD Pune said, “We have reported that March this year was exceptionally warm and has broken all records of maximum, minimum and mean temperature for central India and Northwest India. In April the same trend is continuing. The next five days, heat waves in Vidarbha are likely to continue. April 30, May 1 and May 2, Vidarbha may report 6 degrees above normal temperature, as a result we have issued an orange alert for the region.”