Body found in well with genitals chopped off in Chinchwad

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked one person and search is on for a minor for killing their friend and chopping off his genitals on Sunday.

The police found the body of a person, identified as Ganesh alias Dadya Bhagwan Rokade, 18, in a private well on Sunday. After probe, Abhishekh alias Dalya Gaikwad was booked, and search is on for a minor who was also involved in the case.

According to the police, the trio, working as labourers at construction sites, got into a heated argument while consuming liquor near railway line on August 9. Later, Gaikwad along with the minor attacked Rokade using koyta (machete). The duo chopped off the victim’s genitals besides attacking him on his chest, stomach, head and forehead. The victim died of injuries and the duo tied the body with a stone and dumped it in the well near the railway line.

The locals alerted the police on Sunday when the victim’s swollen body was found floating in the well.

“Our probe found that Gaikwad and the minor were involved in the murder case. We have issued a notice under CrPC 41(A)(1) that states that where the arrest of a person is not required under other provisions, directing the person to appear before the authorities, against the minor and search is on to nab Gaikwad.” a police official said.

The Chinchwad police station has registered a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC on Sunday.

