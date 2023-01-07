Fundamental right is unique feature of Indian democracy: Justice Maheshwari

“Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Indian constitution is a beautiful feature of Indian democracy. We have obtained the freedom of speech and expressions through fundamental rights and the Indian law system ensures that rights should not get trampled upon,” Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said on Saturday while speaking in Pune.

He inaugurated Dr Patangrao Kadam memorial lecture series, organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed University).

Addressing the first lecture of the series, justice Maheshwari presented his thoughts on the topic ‘democracy and judicial legal system’.

Secretary and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Vivek Saoji and dean of law faculty Dr Ujwala Bendale were the dignitaries present for the occasion. Dr Kadam felicitated justice Maheshwari on this occasion.