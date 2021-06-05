Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / FYJC admission only after Class 12 result pattern is declared: Samant
pune news

Despite the cancellation of the Class 12 exams for state board, admission for courses like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) will be decided only after the result pattern for Class 12 is declared, said Uday Samant, minister for higher and technical education
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Despite the cancellation of the Class 12 exams for state board, admission for courses like Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) will be decided only after the result pattern for Class 12 is declared, said Uday Samant, minister for higher and technical education.

He was interacting with the media on Saturday at the College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP).

“For technical courses, CET will be held by the end of July or August first week. This exam, like last year, will be conducted online. We will be increasing the centres twice this time for the examination,” said Samant.

He further added that in case a CET is taken, it will be based on the syllabus of the state board.

While talking about this academic year, Samant further added that all professional courses this year will continue to be online.

“Offline lectures or practicals are not feasible as a precaution for the third wave. All courses will continue online. The online system for higher and technical education is functioning and so the structure is ready,” said Samant.

While talking about the fee concession in colleges for students, Samant said that the Fee Regulation Authority (FRA) will decide on the same.

“FRA will be formed, and the decision will be taken. If CET is held for courses like BA and BCom, the students will not need to pay any fee as they have already paid for the Class 12 examination fee,” said Samant.

While talking about the teachers’ recruitment, Samant said that new teachers will be recruited.

“As the process of recruitment of teachers needs 11 to 12 months, the teachers will be joining for the next academic year that is 2022-2023,” said the minister.

Samant further said that a divisional office for Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) will be starting in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“A second campus of CoEP in Chikhali was also given allocation of 25 crore. The groundbreaking ceremony for the same will be done very soon. We want to give CoEP the status of state Institute of Technology status which will be comparable to IITs,” said Samant.

