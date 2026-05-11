FYJC admissions begin early; CAP Round-1 from May 21 to 28

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has started the online Class XI (FYJC) admission process for the 2026-27 academic year, soon after the declaration of SSC results.

Officials said technical glitches, especially in rural areas, and delayed allotments in previous years had pushed admission rounds beyond December. To avoid this, preparations for the new cycle were completed in advance. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Director of Education Mahesh Palkar announced the schedule for the zero round and the first regular Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round. CAP Round-1 admissions will be held from May 21 to 28.

The process has been advanced this year to ensure Class XI sessions begin on July 1 and students do not suffer academic loss due to delayed admissions.

Officials said technical glitches, especially in rural areas, and delayed allotments in previous years had pushed admission rounds beyond December. To avoid this, preparations for the new cycle were completed in advance.

Palkar said nearly 90% of admissions are expected to be completed quickly, with the remaining seats filled through additional rounds if required.

So far, 7,74,918 students have filled Part 1 of the form, while over 7.70 lakh have completed online registration. A total of 9,594 junior colleges have registered on the official portal: mahafyjcadmissions.in

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Students can fill out Parts 1 and 2 of the application form starting on May 11. The department said all Class 10 pass-outs must apply through the online system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students can fill out Parts 1 and 2 of the application form starting on May 11. The department said all Class 10 pass-outs must apply through the online system. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Admission process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Admission process {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the zero round, students can fill Part 1 of the application. Between May 11 and 13, they can complete Parts 1 and 2 and apply for management, minority and in-house quota admissions online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the zero round, students can fill Part 1 of the application. Between May 11 and 13, they can complete Parts 1 and 2 and apply for management, minority and in-house quota admissions online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students must select between one and 10 junior colleges in order of preference and lock their choices online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students must select between one and 10 junior colleges in order of preference and lock their choices online. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The provisional merit list will be published between May 14 and 15. Objections and correction requests can be submitted on May 16, after which the final merit list will be released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The provisional merit list will be published between May 14 and 15. Objections and correction requests can be submitted on May 16, after which the final merit list will be released. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vacant seats for CAP Round-1 will be announced on May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vacant seats for CAP Round-1 will be announced on May 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CAP Round-1

Students can fill or update Parts 1 and 2 between May 21 and May 22 till 6 pm.

Seat allotments will be based on merit, reservation rules and college preferences. The allotment list will be available on student logins, junior college portals and the central admission portal, with SMS alerts also sent to students.

Selected students must visit allotted colleges for document verification, fee payment and admission confirmation within the prescribed period.

Vacant seats after CAP Round-1 will be published on May 29, while the CAP Round-2 schedule will be announced on May 30.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON