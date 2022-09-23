FYJC admissions: final special round list declared, 38K seats remain vacant in Pune

The special round 3 merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions was declared on Friday by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune along with the college cut-off lists. This is the final round of admission for Class 11 students and even after three regular and two special rounds, 38,255 seats are vacant in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad divisions.

In this round, 5,392 of the 7,229 eligible students were allotted seats. Of the 5,392 alloted seats, 1,783 students were given the college of their first preference, 485 were given college of their second preference and 185 students were given the college of their third preference. Students will need to confirm their admission from September 23 10 am to September 24 6pm. Junior colleges will upload status of admitted students on September 25.

This year, 107,358 students registered for FYJC admission and 73,495 students have taken admission through regular and special round

“This is the last round for the admission process and we appeal to all students to complete their admission process in the given time period. If any student wishes to cancel his/her admission, think before it, as this round may be the last round,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process.

