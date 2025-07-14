FYJC CAP Round 2, over 13.8 L students register

The state government’s centralised admission process (CAP) for first year junior college (FYJC) for the academic year 2025-26 has completed its second round of registrations. According to the Directorate of Education, the registration window for CAP Round 2, which opened on July 10, concluded on July 13. According to the Directorate of Education, the registration window for CAP Round 2, which opened on July 10, concluded on July 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A total of 14,09,093 students registered across both Round 1 and Round 2. Out of these, 6,74,883 girls had registered and 7,34,210 boys.

In Round 2 alone, 1,38,101 students confirmed their admissions, and 5,53,903 students filled part 2 of preference.

The admission process is conducted online through the official website https://mahafyjcadmissions.in

The allotment list for Round 2 will be released on July 17, Students who are allotted colleges in this round will be able to confirm their admissions between July 18 and July 21, Following this, the list of vacant seats after Round 2 will be displayed on July 23.

Officials stated that the CAP Round 2 results and further instructions will be made available soon. Students who have not yet secured seats will get additional opportunities in the upcoming rounds.