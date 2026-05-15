PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi route and related highway projects, stating that the remaining work is expected to be completed within the next four to six months. He said nearly 65% of the Dive Ghat–Hadapsar stretch has been completed, while separate lanes for warkaris (pilgrims), flyovers, underpasses and modern bridges are under construction.

Gadkari reviews palkhi route, says completion likely in 4-6 months

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Highlighting the environmental initiatives undertaken along the route, Gadkari said around 40,000 trees have been planted and e-tagged, while 400 to 450 trees have been successfully transplanted. He said that 46 ponds and several water conservation projects have also been developed along the corridor. Gadkari announced a ₹250-crore flyover project at Jejuri and the ₹950-crore Tembhurni–Pandharpur National Highway project, stressing the need for green highways, environmental conservation and safer travel infrastructure.

Speaking about the larger impact of the palkhi route project, Gadkari said the development would not only benefit pilgrims, but also strengthen tourism, connectivity and the rural economy. “Although the route is being developed for religious purposes, tourism is extremely important for generating employment opportunities. The project will accelerate economic growth, boost industries and trade, reduce logistics costs, and help farmers transport their produce to markets more efficiently,” he said, adding that the number of devotees visiting Pandharpur is expected to rise substantially, creating large-scale employment opportunities in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing a personal anecdote, Gadkari recalled the poor condition of roads during his mother’s visit to Ganagapur, a pilgrimage town in Karnataka, several years ago. “Six months before her death, my mother had visited Ganagapur and suffered immensely because of the poor roads. She later told me that her back was in severe pain because of the journey. At that time, I had promised her that if I ever got the opportunity, I would improve these roads. Today she is no longer with us, but her memories remain alive. With Lord Vitthal’s blessings, I got the opportunity to complete this work, and that gives me immense satisfaction,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing a personal anecdote, Gadkari recalled the poor condition of roads during his mother’s visit to Ganagapur, a pilgrimage town in Karnataka, several years ago. “Six months before her death, my mother had visited Ganagapur and suffered immensely because of the poor roads. She later told me that her back was in severe pain because of the journey. At that time, I had promised her that if I ever got the opportunity, I would improve these roads. Today she is no longer with us, but her memories remain alive. With Lord Vitthal’s blessings, I got the opportunity to complete this work, and that gives me immense satisfaction,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On quality control, Gadkari warned contractors against compromising on construction standards. “There will be no compromise on the quality of work. Contractors have been clearly told that strict action will be taken against poor-quality construction,” he said, adding that roads built using public funds must meet the highest standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On quality control, Gadkari warned contractors against compromising on construction standards. “There will be no compromise on the quality of work. Contractors have been clearly told that strict action will be taken against poor-quality construction,” he said, adding that roads built using public funds must meet the highest standards. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing delays in execution, Gadkari said the project had faced hurdles related to land acquisition and forest clearances. “We had to wait for years to secure permission for nearly 17 hectares of forest land in the Dive Ghat region. However, work is now progressing rapidly, and we are trying to complete the remaining construction within the next four to six months,” he said.

On the proposed Purandar airport, Gadkari said the matter falls under the Maharashtra government’s jurisdiction, but assured that proper connectivity between the palkhi route and the airport road would be developed. “Just as we constructed 30-metre flyovers and roads in advance for the Navi Mumbai airport project, similar planning can also be implemented here,” he said.

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