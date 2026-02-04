Gang arrested for robbing people after offering lifts

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch Unit 4 on Monday arrested three members of a gang accused of robbing citizens after offering them lifts, officials said on Wednesday. They were apprehended in the Yerawada area following an investigation into a robbery reported on February 2 at the Yerawada police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested suspects include Rahul Kisan Sawant (19) from Kharadi, originally from Ambejoia in Beed; Nishant Zumber Bagul (21) from Parner in Ahilyanagar district; and Mahesh Ramkisan Sontakke (20) from Lohegaon, Pune. They were apprehended in the Yerawada area following an investigation into a robbery reported on February 2 at the Yerawada police station.

According to police, the gang would approach unsuspecting pedestrians, offer them a ride in their car, and then intimidate and rob them once the journey began. The suspects reportedly threatened victims and stole valuables before abandoning them.

Police received credible information that the accused were at a hotel in Chandannagar with a black-and-yellow license plate vehicle. A trap was laid, leading to their arrest.

During the operation, the crime branch seized a stolen mobile phone, three other mobile phones, a car, and a koyta used in the robberies, along with valuables worth approximately ₹7.41 lakh. A case has been registered at Yerwada police station, and further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals were involved.

Officials have urged commuters to exercise caution and report any suspicious approaches by strangers offering lifts, especially in isolated areas or during late hours.