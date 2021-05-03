Gang of six arrested for robbing senior citizen couple in Sindh colony

The Pune police arrested a group of six men from various places in Maharashtra for locking a couple of senior citizens in their bathroom before stealing valuables from their house in Sindh Colony on April 25, according to Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4, Pune.

The six people were identified as Sandeep Bhagwan Hande (25), Kishor Kalyan Changhate (21), Bholesh alias Krushna Kisan Chavan (25) all residents of Pimpalkheda in Gangapur, Aurangabad; Mangesh Bandu Gunde (20), a resident of Ambad in Jalna; Rahul Kailas Bavne (22), a resident of Peer Kalya Seed in Jalna; Vikram Deepak Thapa (19), a resident of Vinay nagar in Indiranagar, Nashik, according to the police.

The six people entered the houses of these people by posing as representatives of care-taker bureaus and conducted reconnaissance before returning to the house, locking up the residents and stealing from them.

The police have recovered valuables including three motorcycles, gold and diamond jewellery, and cameras collectively worth ₹17,50,000, according to DCP Deshmukh.

Two teams were formed to track the men in various locations including Aurangabad, Nashik, and Jalna.

Along with the case in which they were arrested, they were also found to be involved in two other cases registered at Chaturshringi police station in the past four months based on the recovered valuables. The two other cases are also similar in nature where the men entered the house, locked up senior citizen residents, and stole from them.

Upon further investigation, the police found that the men collectively have seven other cases registered against them in other parts of Pune, Aurangabad, and Jalna.

