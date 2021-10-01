Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Gang of six, including woman, in custody for night robberies in Pune
pune news

Gang of six, including woman, in custody for night robberies in Pune

A gang of robbers who strike at night was busted by the Pune police crime branch by arresting five men and one woman who were remanded to police custody
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:27 AM IST
A gang of robbers who strike at night was busted by the Pune police crime branch by arresting five men and one woman who were remanded to police custody. (AFP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))

PUNE: A gang of robbers who strike at night was busted by the Pune police crime branch by arresting five men and one woman who were remanded to police custody on Thursday.

The six were identified as Arun Shivaji Gaikwad (38), Mohan Ganesh Jadhav (30), Shivraj Arjun Vadekar (22), Prashant Mithu Thorbole (22), Bhimbai Ramesh Bantraji (45), and their woman accomplice Sheetal Srinivas Wadekar (29), according to the police. The arrest was made by a team led by sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch.

They were arrested on Wednesday and produced in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till October 4.

“The accused roamed around in the city to find secluded spots where they robbed pedestrians during night by threatening them with deadly weapons. They also use of crowd in buses to cut women’s purses, jewellery like bangles,” read a statement by Unit 1 senior police inspector Shailesh Sankhe.

RELATED STORIES

Among the accused, Sheetal has a history of 11 cases in various police stations, including Mundhwa, Bundgarden, Deccan, Swargate, Bibwewadi and Warje Malwadi.

The gang is found to be involved in at least 10 cases, including three at Vishrambaug, two each at Dattawadi and Deccan police stations, and one each at Shivajinagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Kothrud police stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune to Lonavla route: Six local trains to run from October 1

September sees 13,160 cases against errant autorickshaw drivers in Pune

Electric two-wheelers have shown a higher growth rate in Pune as compared to four-wheelers: RTO data

Central Maharashtra sees fourth wettest monsoon since 1901
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP