PUNE: The city witnessed its first major Ganpati immersion on Tuesday as devotees bid farewell to their one-and-a-half-day idols. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) made arrangements at major immersion ghats and set up artificial tanks across the city to facilitate visarjan and reduce pressure on rivers and other water bodies.

Ganpati visarjan begins; PMC urges use of artificial tanks

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The artificial tanks were cleaned and painted ahead of the immersion, while tables and other facilities were placed near ghats for devotees. Civic teams were deployed to manage crowds, cleanliness and movement. PMC arranged for collection of idols and nirmalya (floral and other offerings) at several locations.

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said facilities had been created across the city so that citizens would not have to travel far for immersion.

“Citizens can immerse their Ganpati idols at the facility available near their homes,” Ram said.

The civic body has been encouraging citizens to use artificial tanks instead of immersing idols directly in rivers and other natural water bodies.

“The arrangements made by the PMC were good. The cleanliness and overall arrangements were also well managed,” said Sushant Padhye, a resident of Narayan Peth.

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{{^usCountry}} However, some citizens said the use of artificial tanks should remain voluntary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some citizens said the use of artificial tanks should remain voluntary. {{/usCountry}}

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“PMC cannot make it compulsory for everyone to immerse idols only in artificial tanks. Citizens can be appealed to use them, but many people still want to immerse their idols in the river. Due to water shortage, several people like me decided not to immerse idols in the river and also did not use the tanks,” said Sagar Shirodkar, a Deccan resident.