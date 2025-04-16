Garbage fire damages power lines, 1.15 lakh consumers face outage

Pune: A fire broke out at a dumped waste near Graf Centre on the Alandi-Kalas Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supply to 1.15 lakh consumers. The blaze damaged eight 22 kV underground power lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL). Power was gradually restored to residents across areas including Vishrantwadi, Kalas, Dhanori, and Lohegaon from 3am. Fire broke out at dumped waste near Graf Centre on Alandi-Kalas Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supply to 1.15 lakh consumers. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A power utility official said eight underground power lines pass through a trench at the stream in front of Graf Centre. However, people have been regularly dumping garbage on the trench. As the fire spread, MSEDCL cut off the electricity supply to avoid danger. A fire brigade team doused the fire by 3am. Power was fully restored by 5am