Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Garbage fire damages power lines, 1.15 lakh consumers face outage

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 16, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Fire broke out at dumped waste near Graf Centre on Alandi-Kalas Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supply to 1.15 lakh consumers

Pune: A fire broke out at a dumped waste near Graf Centre on the Alandi-Kalas Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supply to 1.15 lakh consumers. The blaze damaged eight 22 kV underground power lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL). Power was gradually restored to residents across areas including Vishrantwadi, Kalas, Dhanori, and Lohegaon from 3am.

Fire broke out at dumped waste near Graf Centre on Alandi-Kalas Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supply to 1.15 lakh consumers. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Fire broke out at dumped waste near Graf Centre on Alandi-Kalas Road at around 2.30am on Tuesday damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supply to 1.15 lakh consumers. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A power utility official said eight underground power lines pass through a trench at the stream in front of Graf Centre. However, people have been regularly dumping garbage on the trench. As the fire spread, MSEDCL cut off the electricity supply to avoid danger. A fire brigade team doused the fire by 3am. Power was fully restored by 5am

News / Cities / Pune / Garbage fire damages power lines, 1.15 lakh consumers face outage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On