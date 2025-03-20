Garbage fire near power line causes outage in Navale Bridge area

More than 20,000 consumers around Sinhagad College, Dattanagar and Ambegaon were left without electricity for more than two hours on Monday due to a power outage in the Navale Bridge area after garbage caught fire near a high-pressure power line. At least two such power outages have occurred in the last three days due to burning of garbage. Amid soaring temperatures, frequent power cuts are further exacerbating the situation and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL has urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid burning garbage near power lines and transformers to prevent further disruptions. Power supply was disrupted at Dattanagar, Samruddhi Lake, Shore Society, Thorat Bagh Bus Stop. (HT)

There was a major power disruption on Saturday when an unidentified person set dry grass afire near a 400 kV extra high voltage substation in Talegaon. This caused tripping in the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (MSETCL’s) Talegaon-Lonikand 400 kV tower line, affecting nearly 2.49 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan MIDC, Bhosari, and nearby areas for over an hour. Power supply was disrupted at Dattanagar, Samruddhi Lake, Shore Society, Thorat Bagh Bus Stop and Sai Sanskriti Society, Sanva Society, Jinesha Society, Savli Society and in the Sinhagad College area.

Sandeep Kamble, who stays in the Sinhagad College area, said, “The rising summer heat is already unbearable, and frequent power cuts are making it worse. We are struggling without fans, coolers, and other essential appliances. The MSEDCL should ensure stable power supply during this season. On Monday, the power outage made it extremely difficult to stay at home.”

Ravindra Avhad, executive engineer of MSEDCL (Ambegaon area), said that an electrical cable caught fire near the Ambegaon highway, Navale Bridge, at 7 pm on Monday. The MSEDCL team rushed to the spot and tried to shift the load to another area. It took about 30 minutes to start the process, and power was gradually restored by 11 pm. Due to this outage, more than 20,000 consumers faced inconvenience. “MSEDCL urges citizens not to burn garbage near power lines and transformers to avoid inconvenience,” Avhad said.