Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Gender parity in vax: For every 10 women, 12 men got the jab in Pune district
pune news

Gender parity in vax: For every 10 women, 12 men got the jab in Pune district

Pune: As per the information from Covid vaccination app Co-WIN, more men have got the vaccine as compared to women
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:59 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: As per the information from Covid vaccination app Co-WIN, more men have got the vaccine as compared to women. For every ten women who got the jab in the district, the data shows 12 men have got the vaccine. Multiple reasons, including illiteracy and lack of awareness of even the lower decision-making capacity among women may make them less accessible to the vaccine, according to experts. The skewed ratio between men and women beneficiaries is almost the same across the state and the country with fewer women as compared to men getting protection against the deadly virus despite the fact that it is equally fatal for all genders.

As of Wednesday evening, over 28 lakh people have got the vaccine as per the Co-WIN app, of which over 1.581 million are men and 1.311 million are women. Hence, about 10 women for 12 men. Multiple data also show that more men have been infected and even fatalities among men have been higher than women. However, when it comes to vaccination, it is essential that all beneficiaries get the jab. As per the 2011 census, the district’s sex ration dropped from 919 female for every 1,000 men to 915 women for every 1,000 men. In 2011, Pune had a population of 9,429,408 of which male and female were 4,924,105 and 4,505,303 respectively. The skewed sex ratio could also reflect on the gender disparity.

Multiple factors especially in rural areas could have caused this, including vaccine hesitancy over myths about menstruation or fertility and added illiteracy makes it difficult to create awareness. Women also have less accessibility, mobility and also decision-making powers compared to men and this comparison is more stark in rural areas. Digital illiteracy among more women makes it difficult for them to get registered or book a slot on the Co-WIN platform, especially for the younger population aged between 18-45 years who would get the jab only upon online slot booking, the experts added.

The vax beneficiary count

For every 10 women who got the vaccine, 12 men got it in Pune district.

As of Wednesday, Co-WIN portal shows that in the district the total number of men and women who received the vaccine

Men: 1,579,675

Female: 1,310,549

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP